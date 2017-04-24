NHL expansion 2017: Which defensemen and goalie will the Flyers protect?

On Monday, we began what will be a week-long look at the Flyers ' situation heading into this June's expansion draft by going through each of the seven forwards on the team that could either a) get the last protection spot that is realistically up for grabs among forwards, or b) get chosen by Vegas. Today, we'll do the same for the Flyers' defense and goaltending, taking a look at the four players who are really a part of the expansion puzzle in those groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.