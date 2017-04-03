Moore scores 59 seconds into OT, Devi...

Moore scores 59 seconds into OT, Devils beat Flyers 1-0

John Moore scored 59 seconds into overtime and New Jersey Devils snapped a six-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Keith Kinkaid made 35 saves in posting his first shutout of the season and helping the Devils win for only the third time in 21 games .

