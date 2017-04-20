Let's wildly speculate about the NHL expansion draft, the Flyers, and possible trades
While guessing what the Flyers and the Golden Knights will do at this point is nothing more than throwing darts - only they know how they feel about the 11 players that we took a closer look at over the past three days - right now we should have a fairly good grasp on the Flyers' situation and what the options are in front of them. We know what the key decisions they'll have to make are, even if we can only guess how they'll handle them.
