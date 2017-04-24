Lancaster firm, Philadelphia Flyers m...

Lancaster firm, Philadelphia Flyers make dream come true for young leukemia patient

On April 9, William Nesbit , who is the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's regional Boy of the Year with the help of Paul Davis Restoration of Lancaster, PA got to meet his favorite Philadelphia Flyers player Wayne Simmonds. He had a private meeting in the locker room, received an autographed jersey and other mementos.

