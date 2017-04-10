Kingsa coaching search zeros in on assistant coach John Stevens
Conventional wisdom suggested for years that when Darryl Sutter called it a day as Kings coach, then the job would be turned over to associate head coach John Stevens. That day was Monday, when the Kings fired Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi.
