Kings promote John Stevens to head coach

36 min ago

The Los Angeles Kings have promoted John Stevens to become the team's new head coach. Stevens, who has acted as an assistant and associate head coach with L.A. for the past eight seasons, is seen above when he was the interim head coach for four games in 2011-12.

