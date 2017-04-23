Kings hire John Stevens to be their next coach
John Stevens served as the Kings' interim coach after Terry Murray was fired and before Darryl Sutter was hired. John Stevens, who spent seven seasons with the Kings as an assistant coach as well as associate head coach and was partly responsible for their excellent defense and penalty killing, has been hired to be the team's coach, the team announced Sunday.
