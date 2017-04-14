Kings' coach search still focusing on...

Kings' coach search still focusing on Stevens; Ranford and Yannetti to stay under new regime

Kings general manager Rob Blake will continue to meet this weekend with John Stevens, the team's associate head coach, as Blake takes his first steps in his search for a successor to fired coach Darryl Sutter . Stevens, who previously coached the Philadelphia Flyers , is highly regarded within hockey circles.

