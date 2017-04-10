Joe Mullen out as Flyers assistant coach

After a disappointing season that ended with the Philadelphia Flyers missing the playoffs for the third time in five years, the possibility of a coaching shakeup loomed. General manager Ron Hextall's decision to appoint Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol as assistant at the World Championships erased any lingering questions that the top man was on the chopping block in Philadelphia, but the three assistant coaches remained.

