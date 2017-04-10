Joe Mullen out as Flyers assistant coach
After a disappointing season that ended with the Philadelphia Flyers missing the playoffs for the third time in five years, the possibility of a coaching shakeup loomed. General manager Ron Hextall's decision to appoint Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol as assistant at the World Championships erased any lingering questions that the top man was on the chopping block in Philadelphia, but the three assistant coaches remained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC