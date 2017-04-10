Joe Mullen out as Flyers assistant coach

Joe Mullen out as Flyers assistant coach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

After a disappointing season that ended with the Philadelphia Flyers missing the playoffs for the third time in five years, the possibility of a coaching shakeup loomed. General manager Ron Hextall's decision to appoint Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol as assistant at the World Championships erased any lingering questions that the top man was on the chopping block in Philadelphia, but the three assistant coaches remained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC