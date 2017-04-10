Gretzky buzzing over McDavid, Matthews' NHL playoff debuts
In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews skates during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia. The significance of budding young stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews making their respective playoff debuts isn't lost on Wayne Gretzky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC