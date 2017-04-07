Giroux shoots down trade rumblings: '...

Giroux shoots down trade rumblings: 'I'm not leaving'

Claude Giroux was drafted by the Flyers in 2006, made his debut a year later, went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 and was named team captain in 2013. This week, Giroux was asked about the possibility of being shipped out of Philly, after the club missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.

