Flyers vs. Blue Jackets recap: Strong all-around effort gives Flyers...

The final weekend of this Flyers season, at the culmination of a disappointing season, is whatever you want it to be. It can bring you sadness because the Flyers aren't going to be playing hockey any more, it can bring you relief because this thoroughly underwhelming season is coming to an end, or you can just have a general sense of apathy given that these games are almost completely devoid of meaning for the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.