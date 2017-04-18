Flyers sign forward Connor Bunnaman to entry-level contract
Per the Flyers' Twitter account and GM Ron Hextall, the Flyers have signed 2016 fourth-round pick Connor Bunnaman to an entry-level deal. Bunnaman has played his last three seasons in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers.
