Flyers' Sam Morin excels in debut, then gets sent to Phantoms
Sam Morin was one of the best Flyers on the ice in his NHL debut Tuesday, but the towering defenseman was sent back to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday. General manager Ron Hextall was not available to comment, so there was no word on whether the 6-foot-7, 227-pound Morin will return to the Flyers for their last two games of the season, both at the Wells Fargo Center: Saturday afternoon against Columbus and Sunday against Carolina.
