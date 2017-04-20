Flyers reportedly sign Vorobyov; Simm...

Flyers reportedly sign Vorobyov; Simmonds finalist for NHL award

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Philly.com

Russia forward Mikhail Vorobyov battles behind the net with Latvia defenseman Kristaps Zile during the World Junior Hockey Championships on Dec. 27, 2016, at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Vorobyov was part of the Flyers' excellent 2015 draft class, which also included Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, and promising goalie Felix Sandstrom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC