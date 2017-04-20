Flyers reportedly sign Vorobyov; Simmonds finalist for NHL award
Russia forward Mikhail Vorobyov battles behind the net with Latvia defenseman Kristaps Zile during the World Junior Hockey Championships on Dec. 27, 2016, at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Vorobyov was part of the Flyers' excellent 2015 draft class, which also included Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, and promising goalie Felix Sandstrom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC