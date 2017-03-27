Flyers recall Colin McDonald from Lehigh Valley
UPDATE: The Courier-Post's Dave Isaac reports from practice this morning that, if the lines from morning skate are to be trusted, McDonald will slot in on the fourth line next to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Chris VandeVelde, while Travis Konecny moves up to the top-line spot that Matt Read had been inhabiting for the past few games. So that's exciting.
