Flyers recall Colin McDonald from Lehigh Valley

UPDATE: The Courier-Post's Dave Isaac reports from practice this morning that, if the lines from morning skate are to be trusted, McDonald will slot in on the fourth line next to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Chris VandeVelde, while Travis Konecny moves up to the top-line spot that Matt Read had been inhabiting for the past few games. So that's exciting.

