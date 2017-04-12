Flyers parting ways with Del Zotto, Schultz
It was always likely, but now it's official - defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Nick Schultz won't be back in Philadelphia next season. Del Zotto was informed of the decision by Flyers GM Ron Hextall earlier this week.
