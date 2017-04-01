Flyers' Neuvirth stretchered off ice ...

Flyers' Neuvirth stretchered off ice after collapsing in crease

14 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth left Saturday night's game against the New Jersey Devils early in the first period after collapsing in his crease being carted off the ice on a stretcher. Neuvirth was awaiting a faceoff at the far end of the ice about 7 1/2 minutes in when he fell backward and landed on his back.

