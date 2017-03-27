Flyers' Neuvirth carted off ice after collapsing in crease
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth gives a thumbs-up as he is taken off the ice on a stretcher after collapsing to the ice early in the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, ... . Philadelphia Flyers' goalie Michal Neuvirth is placed onto a stretcher after collapsing to the ice early in the first period of the NHL team's hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC