Flyers' Neuvirth carted off ice after collapsing in crease

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth gives a thumbs-up as he is taken off the ice on a stretcher after collapsing to the ice early in the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, ... . Philadelphia Flyers' goalie Michal Neuvirth is placed onto a stretcher after collapsing to the ice early in the first period of the NHL team's hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.