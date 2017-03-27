Flyers' Neuvirth carted off ice after...

Flyers' Neuvirth carted off ice after collapsing in crease

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth gives a thumbs-up as he is taken off the ice on a stretcher after collapsing to the ice early in the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, ... . Philadelphia Flyers' goalie Michal Neuvirth is placed onto a stretcher after collapsing to the ice early in the first period of the NHL team's hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.

