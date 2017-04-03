Flyers' Mike Vecchione likely to make NHL debut Saturday vs. Columbus
After the Flyers were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday's 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers, coach Dave Hakstol didn't rule out the possibility of Mike Vecchione making his NHL debut Tuesday in New Jersey. But he hinted Vecchione wouldn't be ready until Saturday afternoon's home game against Columbus.
