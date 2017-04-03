Flyers double up reeling Blue Jackets 4-2

Steve Mason made 20 saves and the Flyers got goals from four players in a 4-2 victory over the reeling Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Forwards Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jakub Voracek and defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Ivan Provorov scored goals for the Flyers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

