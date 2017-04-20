ECHL's Reading Royals, NAHL's Aston Rebels give Flyers fans some other playoff options
The Flyers are not playoff bound, but there has been no trickle-effect down to the area's other hockey teams. As we discussed earlier today , the Phantoms are likely headed to the AHL postseason for the first time since 2009 barring something unforeseen happening in their final regular season games.
