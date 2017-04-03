Devils' Dalton Prout suspended 2 games for hit on Gudas April 03, 6:20 PM Et
Dalton Prout of the New Jersey Devils has been suspended two games for interfering with Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas on Saturday. The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils defenceman Dalton Prout two games for interference against Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas during a game on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC