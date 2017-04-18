Demoted by the Flyers, Scott Laughton is back on track with the playoff-bound Phantoms
No one said staying in the NHL was easy, even for players selected in the first round of the draft. Take, for instance, Scott Laughton, whose career seems back on track after helping steer the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to an AHL playoff berth.
