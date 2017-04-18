Canada's men's squad will have at least five returning players from last year's gold-medal team when they hit the ice at the 2017 IIHF world championship. Forwards Mark Scheifele, Matt Duchene and Ryan O'Reilly, defenceman Michael Matheson and goaltender Calvin Pickard return to defend gold, while Duchene and O'Reilly are in position to three-peat as world champions after also winning in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.