Carter Hart to join Lehigh Valley Phantoms, just in time for the playoffs

The exciting week the Phantoms have had - first having clinched a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade on Wednesday, then having erased a three-goal third-period deficit on Friday night en route to a win over Providence - hasn't come without its share of bad news. Phantoms starting goalie Anthony Stolarz was injured in Wednesday's game, and it was confirmed yesterday that he'll be out for the entirety of the playoffs: Head coach Scott Gordon confirms in his Post-Game presser that goaltender Anthony Stolarz will miss the postseason.

