BSH Radio #107: Let's go The Phantoms

As week two of the Flyers ' offseason begins, BSH Radio is still playing meaningful games, with special guest Travis Hughes joining the show. After Steph gets all fired up about Ron Hextall's comments last week regarding turnovers and creativity, the gang takes a detour and jumps back into the NHL playoffs , where key members of the panel reaffirm their love for the Maple Leafs while others are less enthusiastic.

