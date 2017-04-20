BSH Radio #106: The Flyers are golfing & we are picking bandwagons
The gang gets together to close the book on this Flyers season by look forward to next year and deciding which teams are most deserving of our attention these playoffs. A trainwreck of a season finally came to a close on Sunday, but BSH Radio is still here, breaking down the ice sport.
