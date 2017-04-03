BSH Radio #105: So we can really stop talking about the playoffs now?
The Flyers ' playoff hopes came to a merciful end on Sunday night, and the BSH Radio gang is back in full force give it the Irish wake that it deserves. Mike Vecchione's decision to sign is praised by Bill, while Charlie, Steph, and Kelly are bit more muted in their excitement.
