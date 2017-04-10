BSH Over-Under Game 2016-17: Revisiti...

BSH Over-Under Game 2016-17: Revisiting our (bad) preseason predictions

Remember October? Back when we were all naive and thought that this Flyers season would be good rather than miserable? The good old days, as you may know them. Well! Back then, right before the season began, we here at BSH took our chances at guessing over or under on 20 Flyers-related questions as they pertained to this season.

