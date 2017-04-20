Brynas drops final game of SHL season; Oskar Lindblom to sign with the Flyers soon?

While over in North America we're preparing for tonight's NHL draft lottery and another elimination game for the Phantoms, two Flyers prospects in Sweden were finishing up their seasons - and at least one of them has probably played his last game in the SHL for a while. Forward Oskar Lindblom, a fifth-round pick in 2014, played in the final game of the Swedish Hockey League's season today in JA nkA ping, Sweden, for BrynA s IF, dropping the contest in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in overtime to HV71.

