Brynas drops final game of SHL season...

Brynas drops final game of SHL season; Oskar Lindblom to sign with the Flyers soon?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

While over in North America we're preparing for tonight's NHL draft lottery and another elimination game for the Phantoms, two Flyers prospects in Sweden were finishing up their seasons - and at least one of them has probably played his last game in the SHL for a while. Forward Oskar Lindblom, a fifth-round pick in 2014, played in the final game of the Swedish Hockey League's season today in JA nkA ping, Sweden, for BrynA s IF, dropping the contest in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in overtime to HV71.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 280,661,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC