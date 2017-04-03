Blue Jackets notebook | Zach Werenski expected to be ready for playoffs
PHILADELPHIA - On a day the Blue Jackets' losing streak reached six games, the only good news came off the ice. Coach John Tortorella and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said they believe injured rookie Zach Werenski will be back in their lineup when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin this week in Pittsburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC