Bickell rejoins Canes for last few games after MS diagnosis
Bickell rejoins Canes for last few games after MS diagnosis Bryan Bickell has rejoined the Carolina Hurricanes for the last few games of the regular season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ozm2xW FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes' Bryan Bickell skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia. Bickell has rejoined the Hurricanes for the last few games of the regular season, five months after his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis forced a hiatus from the team and raised questions about his future in the sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC