Bickell rejoins Canes for last few ga...

Bickell rejoins Canes for last few games after MS diagnosis

11 hrs ago

Bickell rejoins Canes for last few games after MS diagnosis Bryan Bickell has rejoined the Carolina Hurricanes for the last few games of the regular season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ozm2xW FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes' Bryan Bickell skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia. Bickell has rejoined the Hurricanes for the last few games of the regular season, five months after his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis forced a hiatus from the team and raised questions about his future in the sport.

Chicago, IL

