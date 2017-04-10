AHL playoffs 2017: Matchups, dates, times and series info as Calder Cup race begins
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are set for the postseason for the first time in eight seasons, and they'll have home ice advantage as they embark on a tough first round matchup against the rival Hershey Bears. The Atlantic Division was the toughest division in the AHL this season, and much like the Metropolitan Division playoffs in the NHL, it's unfortunate that only one of four teams -- the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Providence Bruins, the Bears and the Phantoms - will come out of this side of the bracket.
