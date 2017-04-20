2017 NHL draft rankings: Nolan Patrick leads list from NHL Central Scouting
The NHL's Central Scouting department released its final rankings for the 2017 NHL Draft on Tuesday morning, and as expected, Brandon Wheat Kings center Nolan Patrick leads the way as the top ranked skater in North America. Halifax Mooseheads center Nico Hischier ranks second among North American skaters, while Eden Prairie, Minn.
