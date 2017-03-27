Weal leads Flyers past Senators 3-2 i...

Weal leads Flyers past Senators 3-2 in shootout

Jordan Weal scored the only shootout goal after tying the game late in the third period to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, a long shot to make the playoffs with six games remaining.

