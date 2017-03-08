Voracek's shootout goal leads Flyers ...

Voracek's shootout goal leads Flyers past Panthers

23 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Newly acquired Valtteri Filppula scored in regulation and Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal netted goals in the shootout to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers, who were trying to tie a franchise record with their sixth straight road victory.

Chicago, IL

