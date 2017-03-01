Ups and Downs: February 2017

It might not have felt like it with all the injuries, but the Pittsburgh Penguins enjoyed a successful month results wise in February 2017, going 7-2-3 in the year's shortest month. The highlight of it all was probably the successful Stadium Series game on 2/25, downing the rival Flyers 2/25 under the bright lights of an NBC primetime game from Heinz Field.

