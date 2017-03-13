Thriving in Columbus, Sam Gagner holds no grudge against Flyers
Sam Gagner, who is playing for Columbus and having one his best seasons, conceded it was "tough to get into a flow" when he played with the Flyers last year because he was in and out of the lineup. "It didn't really work out, but I didn't produce last year," Gagner, 27, said before the Blue Jackets faced the Flyers on Monday night.
