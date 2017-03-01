The Latest: Flyers re-sign goaltender...

The Latest: Flyers re-sign goaltender Neuvirth, F Bellemare

WSB-TV

The Philadelphia Flyers may sell before the deadline, but they made a couple of moves for their future by re-signing goaltender Michal Neuvirth and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. The deals were announced as multi-year contracts.

