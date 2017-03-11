Drew Stafford scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period when his dump-in shot tipped off Philadelphia defenseman Brandon Manning's stick, lifting the Boston Bruins to 2-1 win over the Flyers Stafford's shot goes in off Flyers player in B's 2-1 win Drew Stafford scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period when his dump-in shot tipped off Philadelphia defenseman Brandon Manning's stick, lifting the Boston Bruins to 2-1 win over the Flyers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2me2Dhq Boston Bruins' Drew Stafford battles Philadelphia Flyers' Matt Read and Andrew MacDonald for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017. The Bruins won 2-1.

