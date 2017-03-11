Stafford's shot goes in off Flyers pl...

Stafford's shot goes in off Flyers player in B's 2-1 win

19 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Drew Stafford scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period when his dump-in shot tipped off Philadelphia defenseman Brandon Manning's stick, lifting the Boston Bruins to 2-1 win over the Flyers

