Stafford's shot goes in off Flyers player in B's 2-1 win
Drew Stafford scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period when his dump-in shot tipped off Philadelphia defenseman Brandon Manning's stick, lifting the Boston Bruins to 2-1 win over the Flyers
