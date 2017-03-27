Simmonds scores 30th to lead Flyers past Islanders, 6-3
A scrum breaks out between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers after the horn blew to end the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Philadelphia. A scrum breaks out between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers after the horn blew to end the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Philadelphia.
