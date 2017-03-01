'Scrambling in Terror.' PETA Slams NHL's Use of Real Penguins at Pittsburgh Game

The Pittsburgh Penguins mascot plays with live penguins before the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Philadelphia Flyers in a Stadium Series hockey game at Heinz Field, on Feb 25, 2017. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals penned a letter Thursday to the hockey team, slamming its use of the live animals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh before the Pittsburgh-Philadelphia showdown Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.