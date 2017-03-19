Travis Konecny tied it with 42.9 seconds left in the third period and Brayden Schenn scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Schenn's OT goal lifts Flyers over Hurricanes Travis Konecny tied it with 42.9 seconds left in the third period and Brayden Schenn scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nc35Al Philadelphia Flyers' Michael Del Zotto, right, collides with Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.