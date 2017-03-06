Reid Duke becomes first Vegas Golden ...

Reid Duke becomes first Vegas Golden Knights player

17 hrs ago

Reid Duke becomes first Vegas Golden Knights player Duke is a 21-year-old forward out of the Western Hockey League. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mxs3Km In the first player transaction in team history, the NHL's 31st team signed forward Reid Duke to a three-year, entry-level deal.

Chicago, IL

