Post-Deadline Flyers Future Round Up:...

Post-Deadline Flyers Future Round Up: Draft, Free Agency, and Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

Now it's time to take a look at where everything stands for the upcoming draft, free agency, and next year, let us begin with the 2017 NHL Draft . The Flyers currently have twelve picks in the upcoming draft, including four in the first 3 rounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC