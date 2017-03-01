Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is coming back to the Flyers on a two-year deal
When the Planet Earth is in its death throes and mass devastation greets all who remain, we will traverse the fire-bombed great plains of North America to find Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Chris VandeVelde , skating in orange jerseys, on the last frozen pond the planet will ever see. They are never leaving us.
