Philadelphia Flyers: Should Wayne Simmonds be suspended?
In the third period of the Sunday night showdown between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, Wayne Simmonds knocked down Brian Dumoulin with a questionably high hit to the head . Almost immediately afterwords speculation from both fan bases began on whether the NHL would choose to discipline Simmonds for the hit, and we'll objectively break down both sides of the argument.
