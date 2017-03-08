Philadelphia Flyers Re-Sign Greg Carey
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms who sit third in the Eastern Conference will make it to the postseason for the first time in team history. Philadelphia signed Carey as a free agent this summer along with Andy Miele, Will O'Neill and T.J. Brennan.
