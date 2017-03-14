Philadelphia Flyers: Is this season's playoff chances virtually over?

I mean to sum up the whole season in a wink of an eye with a statement of this season's are the Philadelphia Flyers playoff chances virtually over, would that be pessimistic? If I told you Manning's careless use of his stick was the reason, would that make it sound like he took a high-sticking penalty late in the game and the Bruins buried us? Be a fair assessment from an outsider. Could 've happened to anyone right? Wrong, another questionable choice from coach Hakstol to have Manning on the blueline at that stage of the game was inexcusable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Buzz.