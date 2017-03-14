Philadelphia Flyers: Is this season's...

Philadelphia Flyers: Is this season's playoff chances virtually over?

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Broad Street Buzz

I mean to sum up the whole season in a wink of an eye with a statement of this season's are the Philadelphia Flyers playoff chances virtually over, would that be pessimistic? If I told you Manning's careless use of his stick was the reason, would that make it sound like he took a high-sticking penalty late in the game and the Bruins buried us? Be a fair assessment from an outsider. Could 've happened to anyone right? Wrong, another questionable choice from coach Hakstol to have Manning on the blueline at that stage of the game was inexcusable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Buzz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,552,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC